The reigning Queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK "blows off" in Brighton!

The reigning Queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Ginger Johnson admits he couldn’t resist the title he’s adopted for the show he’s bringing to Brighton Dome, Corn Exchange on Friday, November 15 at 8pm.

It rejoices under the name Ginger Johnson Blows Off! – the perfect way to capture the fun of it all but also to suggest the increasingly ridiculous stunts he will be pulling. The whole thing began with happy memories of watching a circus performer years ago being shot from a cannon.

“We had about maybe 20 or 30 titles altogether and they all represented what the show is about, about the dangers and the challenges and what I'll be doing. And we had Blows Off in there. We just added it in as a silly joke amongst ourselves but when we got to the point of having to submit the title and we were trying to whittle down the possible titles and get rid of them one by one, every time we read Ginger Johnson Blows Off! we just couldn't stop laughing. We thought that that had to be the title.

“The set-up for the show is that going on Drag Race had always been a dream of mine for years and years and years and then when that dream came true it left me looking for a new dream to follow. And I was inspired by a trip to the circus when I was a child and I saw this amazing woman getting fired out of a cannon. And I decided that my new dream now was to become a daredevil. The show is a series of escalating and ridiculous stunts where I am trying to become the most dangerous woman in the UK.

“The vibe is very silly. It's supposed to be ridiculous but also it is incredibly dangerous – for me! I actually end up playing down the danger because it detracts from how silly it is but my head of health and safety is on the stage with me in the show and keeps a very close eye on everything to check that everything is OK. When they are standing there watching you holding a fire extinguisher, I suppose that does give you a sense of security! It keeps me on my toes. But the fact is that I really wanted to do a show that I would enjoy. I've always loved challenges and drag race is one of those great challenges but really what I wanted to do was a show that was unashamedly fun and ridiculous. It is also terrifying for me but then again drag is dangerous, especially the way I do it. And what it says about me? I suppose it just says I love the attention and what better way to gain attention than to risk your life every night. It harks back to the days when light entertainment was all about the spectacle. I'm particularly drawn to those TV shows when the spectacle was so important.”

It's a great way to build on Ginger’s drag race success: “I never in a million years thought I'd win Drag Race. It is almost a year ago. I've just got a few weeks left before I get kicked off my throne. I suppose the success was to be a bit better at drag than everybody else. That's how competition works! But I suppose part of the reason was that I've been doing this for a long time. I've been in drag for 15 years and over that time I have run the whole gamut of doing everything from weddings to funerals to karaokes to baby showers to TV to film to theatre to cabaret. I've done everything. In Drag Race they will give you a new challenge every week like doing stand-up or doing a musical and the fact is that I had done that before. These are the things that are my bread and butter, the things I've been doing all the time.”

It also helped, as Ginger admits, “that I'm quietly a very competitive person!”