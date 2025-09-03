The remarkable tale of the Mitford sisters on the Eastbourne stage

The remarkable story of the Mitford sisters hits the stage in Eastbourne as The Party Girls by Amy Rosenthal finally gets its premiere after long Covid delays.

Amy was commissioned to write it in 2017 or 18 and it took a couple of years to write, but then the pandemic hit: “It fell apart, as did the whole fabric of theatre in general, and it has taken a long time to find the right people to do it. I've had so many moments of feeling that it would never happen. I feel I am now almost suppressing an hysterical excitement as well as nerves about the fact that it is now actually happening!”

The Party Girls is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from September 23-27 – the tale of the glamorous Mitford girls who cut a glorious swathe through pre-war high society, amidst the glittering world of debutantes and dukes so perfectly evoked in Nancy Mitford’s novels (The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate). But as fascism rises and political storm clouds crackle over carefree country houses, the bonds of sisterhood are threatened by new and treacherous desires.

“I was originally commissioned to write the play by two theatre companies that came together and wanted to do something about the Mitford sisters,” Amy says. “That was the brief really, to write something about them but in a stageable way. They were split by so many radical views that it was pretty challenging to do.

“I was intrigued. I certainly knew that two of them were Nazis and I was very interested as a Jewish playwright to be approaching this subject and what I might find out if I dived into the research. So I approached it in a very practical way. I love research and when I got into it, it really became a passion project.

“There were the two sisters who became committed fascists, Diana and Unity. Diana married Oswald Mosley. He was so dreadful, not just politically but having affairs with lots of other women. She just jumped in with a bad one, but she was mad about him, and it was Diana that brought fascism into the family home because they all looked up to her. Unity particularly took on that passion.

“But for me Jessica is the linchpin of the story and she went the other way, becoming a communist. It is Jessica's journey that we share through the play.

“For me the challenge was not necessarily to make them likeable but to find out what was likeable about them and make them human and not preach to the audience but to let the audience make up their own minds about them. There are so many sides to the sisters and I wanted to show as much of that as I could just to make them human and also to show that, whether you like them or not, they were fascinating. I obviously have a take on the politics but I didn't want to create heroes and villains. I just wanted to create these sisters.

“The parents were quite unconventional and eccentric, to put it kindly. Their father didn't let the girls go to school. He believed that if women were educated, they would get thick ankles from playing hockey so they self-educated with what they could find. They were reading newspapers and learning through dangerous and charismatic leaders of the day. The politics became quite radical but what is interesting is how childish it was. It was like ‘If you like Stalin then I am going to like Hitler!’ It was very infantile and that's part of what made it very dangerous.”

But the curious thing is that despite their differences, there is, Amy believes, a Mitford personality: “I suppose it is to do with their kind of particular humour and lack of self-pity. It is how they present compared to how they feel. I think it's a very British thing. The more in pain and the more in conflict and the more angry they were, the more bright and cheerful and smart they appeared. They had a whole glossary of words within the family, and as children they were very bonded but it was the politics that really separated them.”

The cast includes Kirsty Besterman as Nancy Mitford; Joe Coen as Bob Treuhaft; Elisabeth Dermot Walsh as Diana Mitford; Emma Noakes as Jessica Mitford; Ell Potter as Unity Mitford and Flora Spencer-Longhurst as Debo Mitford.