The "soul of the guitar" offered in Bognor Regis recital

West Sussex Guitar Club is offering a recital by London-based Brazilian guitarist Fabio Zanon.

The recital is on Saturday, March 8 at 7.30pm at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER. Tickets are available either on the door on the day or in advance from 01243 866462 or 01243 696762 or [email protected]. www.westsussexguitar.org

£18 non members, £15 WSGC members, full-time students half price, under-18s free. Free car parking available adjacent to Regis School of Music or along Sudley Road after 6pm.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Fabio was taught initially by his father and later by Antonio Guedes and Henrique Pinto at the University of Sao Paulo. In spite of his lack of inclination towards competition he achieved the accolade of prize winner of the 14th International Guitar Foundation of America (GFA) Competition and the 30th Francisco Tarrega Prize in Spain only weeks apart in 1996 when he was 30 years old.

“Describing his talent for sport as, at its best, tolerable, Fabio was influenced by the collective spirit in the Rio de Janeiro Pan American Games in 2007 after which followed a fortuitous series of concerts around the Americas. A fondness of a shared culture and musical diversity culminated in his 2018 CD Americas where the cultural gaze of classical guitar music turned from Europe to South America, Haiti, the United States and Canada. His repertoire includes more than forty orchestral concertos and virtually the entire relevant chamber repertoire. His interest in cinema has resulted in a number of successful collaborations most notably with Oscar-winning composer Luis Bacalov's soundtracks of Les Enfants du Siecle and Women on Top.

“His performances, whether live or recorded, always capture the fragrance and flavours of the compositional homeland of the music and are enhanced by his enjoyably informative introductions before each piece. West Sussex Guitar Club is honoured that Fabio is one of our club patron's and we hope that you are able to join us to experience the soul of the guitar!”