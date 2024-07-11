The Sussex Steam Rally will go ahead this weekend, July 13 and 14
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite the recent wet weather this week the ground conditions are good and the event in Pulborough will be running this weekend. A two-day celebration of steam is currently being set up and is progressing well.
Early bird tickets are still available until Friday 12th July, after that date full ticket prices will be charged.
Tickets for Children Under 5 are free.
We would like to invite our booked exhibitors to the site from 13:00 on Thursday 11th July.
We would like to remind our exhibitors to have their passes ready so we can get you in.
Our team is working hard on the event site, we may not be able to reply to your messages or emails.
Please visit our website which has all the information about our event.www.sussexsteamrally.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.