The timeless myth of Orpheus on the Brighton stage

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl is the latest challenge for New Venture Theatre in Brighton.

Directed by Sam Chittenden, it runs from Friday, June 20 to Saturday, June 28 at 7:30pm with a matinee on Sunday, June 21 at 2:30pm.

Spokeswoman Elysa Hyde said: “Eurydice is in love with Orpheus. Her dead father has advice for her wedding but his letters can't get through to the land of the living. When at last one does, she falls into the underworld, her memory wiped. How will she ever get home?

“Award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl’s startlingly original and poetical writing previously featured at the NVT in Sam Chittenden’s acclaimed production of The Clean House in 2016.

“With Eurydice, Ruhl reimagines the timeless myth of Orpheus from the viewpoint of its heroine, in a play which again combines comedy, pathos, music, and beautiful imagery in a fizzing cocktail of magic realism.

“Alongside the not-so-classical lovers, we will meet a devoted father, a mysterious and menacing seducer, a petulant toddler, and a surprisingly down-to-earth chorus. The production features original live music composed and arranged by Steve Hoar. With echoes of Beckett and Alice in Wonderland, Eurydice is a dreamlike and lyrical meditation on love, grief, memory, and the spaces between waking and sleep, life and death.”

Eurydice runs in a single act of around 100 minutes. Eurydice is staged in the NVT Upstairs Theatre, which is accessed via a set of stairs. Ticket prices: £12 or £10 members. Tickets can be bought online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/newventuretheatre/e-ajvbrb or by phone or post.

Director Sam said: “Paula Vogel says that ‘Reading a Sarah Ruhl play is a little akin to falling in love’, and she’s not wrong. Ruhl’s work is lyrical, surprising, disarmingly funny and, usually, heart-breaking. She also provides the most astonishingly poetic stage directions I’ve encountered, describing these as “love letters to her collaborators”.

“As well as being a Ruhl fan, I’ve also long been fascinated by Greek myth, especially those involving the underworld – a more ambiguous and liminal space than heaven or hell – and in the tale of Orpheus, writer of the saddest music ever heard, who attempts to rescue his dead bride, only to fail at the last moment.

“We have had enormous fun bringing out the physicality, humour and aching tenderness of Ruhl’s play, and I’ve been blessed with an incredibly talented team, both cast and designers/crew, who have thrown themselves into the challenge. In particular, Steve Hoar’s beautiful original music helps to create the shifting moods.”