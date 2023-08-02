BREAKING
The Trefoil Guild 80th anniversary celebrations in Hastings

Members form 1st Leonards , Wadhurst and Hastings Anchor Trefoil met together on Hastings seafront at the war memorial by Hastings pier to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Trefoil Guild.
By Maggie AllcornContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:10 BST

Photographs were taken by the memorial and overlooking the sea.

As it was a bright sunny afternoon they were able to have a cream tea sitting on seats near the pier.

Trefoil is an organisation connected to Guiguiding UK.

Trefoil Guild 80th anniversary celebration in Hastings
In 1920 unofficial groups were formed by retired Guiders who wished to stay in contact with the Guides.

In 1935 "old guides" was formed, then in 1947 all the "old Guides" groups were amalgamated and the Trefoil Guild was formed.

In 1984 it was decided to welcome men to trefoil. and recently Trefoil Guild has now been renamed Trefoil.

Anyone from the age of 18 is welcome to join.

