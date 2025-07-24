The Treve Festival of Art celebrates its 30th anniversary

The Treve Festival of Art is celebrating its 30th anniversary at its base Treve Cottage, River Common, near Petworth, GU28 9BH from July 26-August 10.

Spokesman Euan Cunningham said: “This year we have 28 artists exhibiting including four guest artists – the printmakers Martin Langford and Kate Boxer and the painter John Hitchens and his wife, the weaver Ros Hitchens. Kate is based in Woolbeding, John and Ros just outside Petworth. All artists will be providing demonstrations of their artform. Watch and chat to them about how they work and perhaps even have a go yourself.

“To celebrate our 30 years, we will be awarding an original artwork to the 30th visitor on July 30. Every weekend there will be live music including performances by The Cunningham Family Band featuring five members of the family and free art workshops.”

Started by Bronnie Cunningham, her son Euan Cunningham and his girlfriend Sally Cutler in 1995, the show has grown to include numerous professional artist friends and invited guests each year.

This year will see work by several members of the Cunningham family including Bronnie Cunningham's silk scarves, Sandy Cunningham's linocuts, their son Euan Cunningham's ink drawings, paintings and sculptural furniture, grandson Samuel Cunningham's paintings and youngest grandson Felix Cunningham's linocuts and hand printed T-shirts.

Paintings by Bronnie’s sister Deryn O'Connor will also be shown.

Euan has just completed an artwork commission for St Paul’s Cathedral which is on sale alongside a view from the same spot completed by his father Sandy in the 1960s. Cards and posters of these works will be available for sale during the show.

“Many of the other artists showing are local including Arundel’s Gill Hunter Nudds ceramics, Tillington’s Karen Grimstead paintings and glass, Stedham’s Hilary Charlesworth's weavings, Upperton’s Pauline Sutton etchings, Chichester’s Christine Burgess sculptures. All are welcome.”