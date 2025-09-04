The UK’s “biggest and brightest” festival of LGBTQ+ literature in Brighton

The Coast Is Queer: Juno-Dawson - Eivind Hansen Photography

The UK’s “biggest and brightest” festival of LGBTQ+ literature – The Coast is Queer – has confirmed its headline writers and events with a packed line-up of the leading lights of LGBTQ+ literature from across the UK and beyond.

The Coast is Queer returns to Brighton’s Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts from October 9-12. Headline writers include Yael Van Der Wouden; Juno Dawson and Munroe Bergdorf; Ali Smith and Jackie Kay; Travis Alabanza; Damian Barr; and Joelle Taylor.

Topher Campbell will open the festival with a specially commissioned performance lecture. There will be panel sessions with publishers, writers and literary agents to demystify the publishing industry, and a pop-up Queer Heritage Hub at the University of Sussex Library opens up Brighton’s queer past to festival goers. www.coastisqueer.com.

Spokeswoman Anna Burtt said: “Now in its seventh year, The Coast is Queer creates a space for queer readers, writers and allies to come together in a grassroots celebration of the written word and its ability to illuminate and enrich the life of our community. This year will be bigger and better than ever, with new spaces opening and a vibrant Queer Heritage Hub at the University of Sussex Library.

“The line-up for 2025 includes an unforgettable opening event on Thursday 9 October with ruckus! Federation’s co-founder and Sussex alumni, Topher Campbell, in association with Black at Sussex.

“On Friday 10 October, It Ain’t Over Until the Bisexual Speaks with Vaneet Mehta, Lois Shearing and Sam Mills, chaired by Hafsa Qureshi will explore the intersectional complexities and common erasure of bisexuality; while From Page to Stage with Coral Wylie, Debbie Hannan and Tabby Lamb, chaired by Dorothy Max Prior bring queer stories to the stage. Students from Brighton and Sussex Universities have curated two panel events: Graphic Sexuality – The Novel Art of Being Queer which will delve into the world of queer zines, comics and graphic novels and Re:Search - Ways of Finding Queer History reflecting on the novel ways modern researchers are bringing queer history out of the closet and into the light.

“Friday also sees the launch of the Festival’s publishing and industry offering featuring panels with publishers, agents, authors and publicists covering topics such as Getting an Agent with some of the UK’s top queer agents, Building a Queer List in a Straight Industry with commissioning editors from independent presses to Big 5 publishers, and Getting Your Work Out There with publicists and writers who have taken traditionally and self-publishing routes. The day will be rounded off in style by An Evening with Joelle Taylor and Friends, where Joelle will be bringing two extraordinary poets to the stage as well as performing from her electrifying debut collection THE NIGHT ALPHABET.

“Workshops and alternative events on Friday cover: Life Writing and Memoir with Topher Campbell and a Queer Girls Book Club collaboration with debut novelist Christina Fonthes

“Saturday is jam-packed with panels, and workshops including This Queer Arab Family with Elias Jahshan, celebrating the launch of his landmark anthology of the same name. Do you Believe in Life After Loss with Andrew Flewitt, Luciana Cousins and Juno Roche will explore queer perspectives and experiences of loss in all its forms from identity to love to religion; What Can We Do About It? With Lucy Webster, Ian Henzel, Hafsa Qureshi and Sen Raj, chaired by Ellen Jones, will platform a grounded, energising conversation about how the world will get better – and how we can all help make it happen; Truth and Daring - an exploration of queer memoir and life writing with Roxy Bourdillon and Jeremy Atherton Lin, chaired by Sam Solomon will ask questions about the process and ethical implications of getting life writing ‘right’; our crime fiction panel Not That Innocent with DG Coutinho, Jack Jordan, Piotr Cieplak and Lesley Thomson, chaired by Ayse Huseyin will be a vibrant event bringing often suppressed queer voices into the commercial space; and Horrifyingly Queer with Heather Parry, Natalia Theodoridou, Onjuli Datta and Mikaella Clements, chaired by Chloe Michelle Howarth will explore why queer folk are drawn to writing horror.”