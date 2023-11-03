The variety show with no name returns to Peacehaven
and live on Freeview channel 276
No name show productions return with their fourth production, The variety show with no name. Returning to the meridian Centre in Peacehaven November 10.
You may have heard of or attended their previous productions of the same name, if not, where have you been? They return for their anniversary special with a stellar line up. It will be an 18+ show offering comedy, magic, burlesque and TV legend, Clinton Baptiste.
Be sure to grab your tickets for the anniversary special now. Tickets are only £15 per person or you can get a special offer on groups of 4.
Tickets are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/nonamevariety
As with their past productions, they aim to raise money for a local cause and have decided to do so for the house project centre. Once again giving back to the community. So far they have raised money for: The staff of the maternity ward at the BSUH, the RNLI Newhaven branch and SCDA food supermarket. So be sure to come and support them.