The variety show with no name returns to Peacehaven

No name show productions celebrate their anniversary in style with their show returning to Peacehavens Meridian centre November 10.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No name show productions return with their fourth production, The variety show with no name. Returning to the meridian Centre in Peacehaven November 10.

You may have heard of or attended their previous productions of the same name, if not, where have you been? They return for their anniversary special with a stellar line up. It will be an 18+ show offering comedy, magic, burlesque and TV legend, Clinton Baptiste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be sure to grab your tickets for the anniversary special now. Tickets are only £15 per person or you can get a special offer on groups of 4.

The variety show with no name

Tickets are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/nonamevariety