BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

The variety show with no name returns to Peacehaven

No name show productions celebrate their anniversary in style with their show returning to Peacehavens Meridian centre November 10.
By Jonny RitchieContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No name show productions return with their fourth production, The variety show with no name. Returning to the meridian Centre in Peacehaven November 10.

You may have heard of or attended their previous productions of the same name, if not, where have you been? They return for their anniversary special with a stellar line up. It will be an 18+ show offering comedy, magic, burlesque and TV legend, Clinton Baptiste.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Be sure to grab your tickets for the anniversary special now. Tickets are only £15 per person or you can get a special offer on groups of 4.

Most Popular
The variety show with no nameThe variety show with no name
The variety show with no name

Tickets are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/nonamevariety

As with their past productions, they aim to raise money for a local cause and have decided to do so for the house project centre. Once again giving back to the community. So far they have raised money for: The staff of the maternity ward at the BSUH, the RNLI Newhaven branch and SCDA food supermarket. So be sure to come and support them.

Related topics:PeacehavenTickets