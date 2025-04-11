Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wake Festival is set to return in 2025, promising an “unforgettable celebration of music, culture and family-friendly fun.”

Taking place in beautiful woodland and meadows near Billingshurst (RH14 0AL), the festival was created last year by Jo Bartlett and Danny Hagan, the festival's organisers and also founders of the Green Man Festival in Wales.

The Wake Festival will be on Saturday, August 23. Tickets are adults: £37.50; children (7–13 years): £10; under 7s: free; camping pitches: £20 (up to four people, purchased alongside festival ticket). For tickets and more information, visit www.thewake.uk.

Jo said: “The Wake team is thrilled to announce that King Creosote will headline the festival in 2025 and are delighted to welcome their long-time friend and Green Man favourite Kenny Anderson to the stage.

“Since the mid-late 1990s, Kenny Anderson’s DIY pop alter-ego King Creosote has released over 100 records at a relatively conservative guess and his songs have been covered and performed by artists including Simple Minds and Patti Smith.

“The Woodland Stage will feature an eclectic mix of talent, including Yorkshire’s Chris Brain, a rising star in contemporary folk, whose latest album New Light has earned glowing reviews and airtime on BBC6 and Radio 2. His song Golden Days is prominently featured in the film We Live In Time, starring Oscar-nominated actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

“Other artists include: Nottingham’s genre-bending act Rainingblue; Brighton-based Bella Union artist Helen Ganya; folk ensemble The Memory Band; and local talent Bryony Dunn & The Forest and The Equatorial Group.”

Festival founders Jo and Danny will also take the stage with their band Bluetrain.

There will be DJ sets from Richard Norris (The Grid) and Emma Anderson (formerly of Lush), as well as talks hosted by John Andrews, featuring special guests Simon Raymonde, (Cocteau Twins) discussing his memoir In One Ear and poet Will Burns.

“The festival offers plenty for families, with a dedicated children’s area featuring storytelling inspired by Sussex’s wild landscapes and music classes for pre-schoolers. This year, camping will be available.”

Jo added: “Danny and I are very excited about The Wake 2025. What a delight to have our old friend Kenny AKA King Creosote headlining and I am absolutely thrilled with these additions. It is going to be one heck of a festival!”