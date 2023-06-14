The Windrush 75th Anniversary and visits across Sussex

“A time for hospitality and learning,” says the Bishop of Chichester, as he offers an open invitation to join in with two special services this Sunday June 18.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, is looking forward to offering hospitality to Bishop Leon Golding, Bishop of Montego Bay in Jamaica, when he visits the Diocese of Chichester this weekend as part of the 75th anniversary of Windrush. He also hopes that people of all ages will learn a great deal from the programme of events which has been planned.

In a recent interview the Bishop said: “It is tragic that the Windrush generation came to people’s attention and hit the headlines because of some miscarriages of justice, involving many people, who are now in old age and who have had their dignity and presence with us called into question.

“We want to offer hospitality - the Windrush generation came here, they made a significant contribution to the people of this land, but the hospitality they received was lacking in serious, sometimes terrible, ways. So this visit is all about proper hospitality, listening and mutual learning.

“The school visits are really important - because we want to learn from Bishop Leon by reflecting on the world today and, most particularly, on issues around racial inequality which we are confronting. Indeed, we want to encourage pupils in our schools to have a conversation with him about what that means for him.

"So, I hope this will very much be not only a historical springboard, but something which gives students energy and commitment to creating a better future.

“We are an international, global society and learning how to make that evident to the next generation is important. “

Programme:

Saturday June 17 With Bishop MartinA visit to Winchelsea where they will meet Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover followed by an evening reception at St Edwards Burgess Hill, which includes a talk from Bishop Leon followed by a Q&A Session. Booking is essential for the talk. Please email [email protected]

Sunday June 18 with Bishop MartinBishop Leon will Preach in Chichester Cathedral at 11.15 am – all welcomeBishop Leon will Preach in St John’s the Evangelist, Preston, at 6.00 pm Brighton – all welcome

Monday June 19Bishop Leon will be joined by Racial Justice Officers in the Diocese to visit three schools in the Diocese. Holy Trinity School Crawley to speak to pupils on Windrush at assembly; Christ Hospital school for a Q&A with pupils and finally Steyning Grammar School, where he will talk with pupils. This will be followed by supper with the Diocesan Racial Justice Committee members.

Tuesday June 20 with Bishop MartinIn the morning, Bishop Leon visits St Catherine’s College Eastbourne where Bishop Martin will open the new Sports Hall and Bishop Leon will address pupils in different year groups on the Windrush Legacy.

In the afternoon, Dr Rev David Knight (Chaplain) and Debs Burchett, the lead on Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion for Sussex NHS Commissioners welcome Bishop Leon to meet senior staff and hear how they are supporting international nurses including those from Jamaica.