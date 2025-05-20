The woman who's decided to live as a sheep

The Beauty of Being Herd at this year’s Brighton Fringe is the tale of a woman who's decided to live as a sheep.

“It's got original songs, much laughter and a possibly the best DIY sheep outfit you have seen,” says writer and performer Ruth Berkoff, who trained in contemporary circus at Circomedia Bristol and in theatre and clown with Philippe Gaulier.

As an ex-Samaritan, Ruth says she cares strongly about people feeling understood – and she brings it to the show which is at Half a Camel: Presuming Ed's on Saturday and Sunday, May 24 and 25. In the piece, the character Hannah is inviting you to her Big Goodbye Party. This is your chance to join her for comedy, original songs and a rave, featuring frolics, sheep facts and awkward moments at parties.

“The first germ of it, I suppose, was when I was at circus school and I wrote a piece where I played lots of different magpies,” Ruth explains. “And it went down quite well. That was early 2013. Coming up with ideas can feel quite overwhelming but with the magpies I just started with the costume.

“And then I just picked up some fabric from a market and it just sat in my flat for years. And maybe it was when I got some Arts Council funding to start making my own work that I started thinking what I could do with this fluffy fabric in the airing cupboard.

“And so I had the sheep idea, this weird idea. I had done magpies so I thought let's think about sheep. I made the costume and then I wrote a piece for a night in Leeds. The main theme was darkness to light and it was about someone that has gone to her first-ever rave. It's dark and it's magical and she feels connected and she can't wait for the light of day but then when the sun starts to rise, the magic goes and her confidence that she thought she had found disappears. I fell in love with that character. She was so much fun and she was so innocent and she was so lovely and I wrote other monologues for her.

“And then I started writing about the sheep idea. And I wrote about this woman that was unconfident and went off to spend time learning leadership from sheep. I have this character Hannah who is just a lovely and lonely and enthuasiastic character and now I had Sheila who goes off and lives with sheep. And in the devising period (for this latest show) I fused them. Sheila has gone and I put Hannah into the sheep costume.

“It is about community. It is about finding a sense of community and a place where the rules are simple. Hannah's monologue about the sun rising after the rave is part of it still. You don't find out much of a back story about her but there is some reason why she doesn't feel that she can connect with people and why she is scared. She really wants to have friends and to be part of things and she's really trying to figure out why she can't connect.”