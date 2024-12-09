The world’s healthiest Cola - developed by AI, launches in Chichester

In a world overflowing with sugary, highly processed drinks that compromise our health and harm the planet, ROBOT Kombucha is a game-changer. Heralded as the world’s healthiest cola, ROBOT Kombucha is not just a drink; it’s a movement.

Crafted with care, innovation, and sustainability at its core, this organic honey cola kombucha is here to shake up the soft drinks industry and set a new standard for what we consume.

The ROBOT Difference: Where Craft Meets Science

What makes ROBOT Kombucha so extraordinary? It all begins with the heart of the drink: a unique SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) cultivated in-house by the team at Net Zero Foods.

The World’s Healthiest Cola!

Unlike conventional kombucha, this SCOBY has been specially developed to metabolise all the sugar during fermentation, leaving behind a naturally sweet yet complex flavour.

After fermentation, a teaspoon of organic honey—one of nature’s most nutrient-dense sweeteners—is added to enhance the depth of flavour. This meticulous process results in a cola that tastes indulgent yet contains 90% less sugar than mainstream colas, comfortably falling below the UK’s 5% sugar tax threshold.

Pascal Du Bois, Development Director at Net Zero Foods, explains: “Honey is such an incredible ingredient. It’s packed with nutrients, vitamins, omega-3s, and antioxidants. Unlike refined sugar, it metabolises more slowly, making it a healthier option for everyone, including diabetics. But most importantly, it tastes amazing.”

ROBOT Kombucha isn’t just about flavour; it’s a testament to uncompromising quality. Handmade in small batches with 100% organic ingredients, it eliminates artificial sweeteners, colours, and preservatives, creating what is arguably the most luxurious and healthy cola ever made.

The ROBOT’s are coming.! The World’s Healthiest Cola! Credit: Net Zero Foods Ltd

The Gut Health Revolution

At a time when diets laden with refined sugar and processed foods are wreaking havoc on gut health, ROBOT Kombucha offers a refreshing remedy. Packed with millions of probiotics, every sip works to restore balance to the gut microbiome—a vital ecosystem linked to digestion, immunity, and even mental health.

Pascal explains: “Our modern diets have devastated the gut microbiome, leading to a host of health issues like obesity, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. ROBOT Kombucha is a direct remedy, combining the probiotic benefits of kombucha with the slow-metabolising sweetness of honey to deliver a drink that’s as good for your body as it is delicious.”

Why Organic Honey Is a Game-Changer

Central to ROBOT Kombucha’s mission is sustainability, and its use of organic honey is a shining example. Honey not only enhances the flavor and nutritional profile of the drink but also supports dwindling bee populations—critical pollinators responsible for more than 70% of the world’s crops.

Pascal elaborates: “Without bees, we simply can’t grow food. By sourcing organic honey, we’re supporting ethical beekeepers and raising awareness about the devastating effects of pesticides and industrial farming on bee populations. Every can of ROBOT Kombucha helps support a healthier planet.”

However, the scarcity of organic honey in the UK highlights the broader issue of chemical-laden farming practices. Pascal stresses: “We need to shift away from pesticides and fertilisers that harm bees and the environment. ROBOT Kombucha is a step in the right direction, promoting sustainable agriculture and raising awareness of this critical issue.”

A Drink for Everyone, Everywhere

ROBOT Kombucha is designed to appeal to a wide audience. Its sophisticated flavour profile makes it a favourite among health-conscious consumers, adventurous teenagers, and kombucha enthusiasts alike. Professional bartenders are already incorporating it into innovative cocktails, while restaurants, pubs, farm shops, and high-end supermarkets are embracing its premium quality.

Its versatility and sustainability make it a standout in an industry dominated by artificial ingredients and sugary sodas. Pascal believes ROBOT will “easily overtake the behemoth unhealthy colas,” not just because it’s better for people, but because it aligns with the growing demand for sustainable, health-conscious products.

The Future of ROBOT

ROBOT Kombucha isn’t stopping at cola. The brand has big plans for new flavours and products, all rooted in the same principles of health and sustainability. The name ROBOT itself reflects the brand’s innovative spirit, inspired by artificial intelligence (AI) used during its development. AI not only helped refine the recipe but also influenced the branding and packaging design, ensuring the drink appeals to a modern, conscious consumer.

“We asked AI to help us develop the perfect healthy drink that supports people and the planet, and it gave us invaluable insights,” Pascal shares. “It only made sense to name the brand ROBOT, honouring the collaboration between technology, nature, and human craftsmanship.”

Join the Cola Revolution

ROBOT Kombucha is more than just a drink—it’s a bold statement against the sugary, artificial products that have dominated the market for decades. With its superior taste, probiotic benefits, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, ROBOT Kombucha is poised to redefine what a cola can be.

Whether you enjoy it on its own, pair it with a gourmet meal, or use it to craft the perfect cocktail, ROBOT Kombucha is the drink of the future—probiotic, powered by honey, and built for a healthier world.

ROBOT Kombucha: Organic Honey Cola launches soon.

ROBOT Kombucha offers a sophisticated and multifaceted flavor profile, making it a unique standout among soft drinks. The drink opens with a vibrant effervescence and a subtle tang from the kombucha fermentation process, followed by rich, caramel-like undertones reminiscent of classic cola.

The addition of organic honey brings a mellow sweetness with floral and earthy notes, perfectly balancing the tartness. The finish is clean and refreshing, with lingering hints of spice and citrus that evoke a natural complexity rarely found in mainstream colas.