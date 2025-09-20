Theatre of Hate classic album live in its entirety for the first time - Brighton

Theatre of Hate have never before performed in its entirety their debut album Westworld (released in February 1982).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are about to do so now with dates including Brighton CHALK on Thursday, October 2 in a show featuring Kirk Brandon, Stan Stammers, Chris Bell and Clive Osbourne. The band will also perform all their singles and associated B sides – all in celebration of the band’s 45th anniversary.

Kirk said: “It really doesn't seem like 45 years. The memories are there and when people hear the music it all completely comes back to life. It was an analogue world then, before digital, before phones, before Microsoft and the rest of those characters but you hear this music, you hear a song and you are right back there. It just ignites the memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And this will be the first time ever that we've done the whole album in its entirety. We never did it back then. I don't know why but people have been asking us to do it for so long. I have always been writing and recording throughout my career. I'm always moving on. I've never really done that forward to the past type thing. A lot of bands just play their first album and maybe their second and that's all they play but I always want to be moving forward. I'm still writing and I'm still recording but doing this now is great. Someone was saying it's like we are giving it back to the fans.

“But a lot of the questions on that album are still relevant now and stuff that we're still thinking about. I was a young lad. I was maybe 25 or 26 but you think of the title track, do you believe in Westworld, and you could really say that now. You could say it now and it would be a controversial statement. In 2025 Do You Believe In The Westworld is a great big question with a lot of different answers depending on your perspective, whether it's left, centre or right. It is still a massive question. What is Westworld? What do you think it is? What do you think is has been?

“I've always tried to write different music. We didn't want to play three chords and shout our heads off. We didn't want to do that, and if you listen to the Pistol’s album they weren't doing that. But we wanted to do something different. From a simplistic point of view it's not verse chorus verse chorus middle eight chorus out. We had pieces that didn't have a particular relevance to the piece that went before. Some of it is a very different way of constructing songs. And we used sax. Myself and the bass player loved Roxy Music and that was definitely an influence.

“Some people got the album. The production on it was not what they expected from the first three singles but Mick Jones of The Clash produced the album. He used lots of things. He had tapes running backwards and tapes running forwards. Mick mixed it up. He was an innovator. He was a riot. Mick was brilliant. He was extremely funny and extremely intuitive. He was the right man for the job.”