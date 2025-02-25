A new touring theatre production marks 80 years since Animal Farm was first published.

Octagon Theatre Bolton’s chilling and powerful retelling of George Orwell’s fable is at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford from Tuesday to Saturday, March 11-15.

Octagon’s artistic director Lotte Wakeham said: “After an incredible reaction from audiences earlier this year we are thrilled to be taking our production of Animal Farm on the road to venues across the UK in 2025. We have assembled a sensational company of actors and a fantastic creative team to bring this highly physical and visually stunning piece of theatre to life.

“2025 will mark 80 years since this classic novel was first published. With so many of the themes still so relevant today, I am really excited that our production will honour this landmark anniversary, bringing a fresh and compelling adaptation to modern day audiences.”

Director Iqbal Khan added: “At its heart Animal Farm has such a powerful and important message, even 80 years on from when Orwell first wrote the book, and I am delighted we have such an incredibly talented cast of actors and creatives to share this new vision for this vital story.”

The cast includes Sam Black (Animal Farm, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Derby Theatre and Hull Truck, Cyrano De Bergerac, Harold Pinter Theatre and BAM New York) as Boxer; Natalia Campbell (The Tempest, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Tartuffe, The Royal Shakespeare Company and Birmingham Rep) as Old Major and Clover; Olivia Chandler (Around the World in 80 Days, Octagon Theatre Bolton) as Mollie; Lewis Griffin (All of Us, National Theatre, Comedy of Errors, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Squealer; Soroosh Lavasani (UK tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre) as Snowball; Rhian Lynch (Peter Pan The Musical, Birmingham Old Rep Theatre) as Napoleon;

Completing the cast is Kai Spellman as male swing as well as being associate director for the production; and Heather Porte as female swing.

Iqbal added: “When the downtrodden animals of Manor Farm overthrow their master, they imagine it is the beginning of a new life of freedom and equality. However, over time they find themselves ensnared as one tyranny is quickly replaced with another. Animal Farm is Orwell’s enduring and devastating satire about the corruption of power, that comments on the imbalance among society and demonstrates how some are more equal than others.

The full creative team is returning for the touring production including Ciaran Bagnall (set and lighting designer); Gerry Marsden (sound designer); Su Newell (costume designer and supervisor); Shelley Eva Haden (movement director); and Dylan Towley (composer).