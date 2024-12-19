Theatre renamed in memory of much-missed Brighton panto legend

This month's Brighton Family Panto has been officially renamed in memory of Brighton legend Jason Sutton.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Brighton Family Panto theatre will officially be renamed the Jason Sutton Theatre at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole.

The decision commemorates the life and legacy of Jason Sutton, aged 56, whose roles as a drag queen and pantomime dame delighted audiences and brought joy to countless families over many years.

Jason, who passed away in April, held a special place in the hearts of theatre-goers. He had agreed to play dame this year in Sleeping Beauty. The role has been taken over by the producer and his friend, David Hill.

David said: “The press night show will be dedicated to Jason. His partner, Terry, and many of his close friends are attending and I just hope I can make him proud. There are subtle references to him throughout the show and I have no doubt that he will be there in spirit.

“His legacy will be immortalised in the Jason Sutton Theatre, a name that will remind all who pass through its doors of the laughter, joy, and heart he brought to the community.

“Jason Sutton’s connection with pantomime and his adopted city ran deep. Over the years, he enchanted audiences across the country, taking on roles as Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Widow Twankey in Aladdin, Dame Able Mabel in Peter Pan, Nurse Nancy in Snow White, and Cindy, one of Cinderella’s Ugly Sisters—each role performed with his signature wit, charm, and just a hint of mischief.

“The decision to rename the theatre celebrates not only Sutton’s immense talent and dedication to his craft but also his love for the local community and the theatre that brought him joy.

“His connection with the Theatre Royal Portsmouth, where he first fell in love with pantomime as a young boy, led him to join its board of trustees, helping save the building and ensuring it remained a vibrant space for future generations.

“Brighton audiences may remember him for his outstanding performances in Privates on Parade and Boys in the Band, as well as his memorable appearance in Twinkle, where he portrayed the tragicomic Harold Thropp, an ageing panto Dame.

“Beyond the stage, Jason made several television appearances, from Come Dine With Me and Choccywoccydoodah to Antiques Road Trip, showcasing his versatility and warm presence across various media.”

Sleeping Beauty runs from December 19 to 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole on Brighton’s seafront. You can book your tickets to Sleeping Beauty at www.brightonfamilypanto.com

“Through this tribute, the theatre hopes to keep alive the magic of Jason’s performances for many years to come.”