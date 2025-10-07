Theatres across country to dim lights in memory of Dame Patricia Routledge

Theatres across London’s West End and around the UK will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday, October 7 in remembrance of stage and screen actress Dame Patricia Routledge who lived in Chichester until her death last Friday at the age of 96.

Her close friend The Reverend Canon David Nason, who is also her executor, welcomed the move.

“It has been a privilege to enjoy a close friendship with Patricia for over 30 years,” he said. “As a friend she was concerned, she was supportive and she was keen to share and also not afraid to be critical when it was appropriate. Her punctilious approach to grammar and to punctuation was well known amongst those who knew her well.

“She had an amazing talent as an actress. She actually inhabited the characters that she portrayed. Her talent covered many aspects of drama over a career lasting more than 70 years: her comedic portrayal of Hyacinth which was universally acknowledged and which is broadcast somewhere in the world almost every day; serious drama including Alan Bennett's Talking Heads; and musicals including Carousel at the National Theatre.

“I was also privy to her generous philanthropy as a co-trustee of the Patricia Routledge Foundation. Her amazing talent and generous support for numerous charities will continue to be enjoyed by many over many years to come.”