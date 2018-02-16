Theme of Lewes Moving On parade is announced

Primary school students in Lewes are to look to the skies for inspiration for this year’s Moving On parade.

Arts charity Patina, which organises the annual event to mark outgoing year 6 pupils’ transition to secondary school and into adolescence, has announced that the 2018 theme will be Spread Your Wings and Fly, focusing on the fascination with the possibility of human flight.

Sculptures and costumes could take inspiration from myths or flight in film to the early aviators or space travel.

The theme was revealed on Saturday (February 10) at the charity’s annual fundraising Ditch the Detox party held at Lewes Town Hall.

Patina director Caroline Croft says there has not been a theme that combines art with science before. She said: “We wanted to find a theme that related to the interplay between science and the creative arts, and flight was the perfect answer.

“It covers mythology, history, fantasy and technology and is a rich seam for the children’s imagination. We hope they will really love it.

“The title also sums up how so many people feel when they watch the Moving On parade, seeing the children make the big step into adolescence and sending them every good wish as they move on.”

Before the parade on July 6, Patina has a range of events planned, such as a workshop with Dr Richard Robinson, director of Brighton Science Festival, on the challenges of human flight. It is also inviting schools and the public to suggest ideas relating to the theme via Twitter, Facebook or by emailing patinalewes@gmail.com

Last year’s parade saw about 400 children from 16 primary schools walk through the town dressed in costumes and carrying structures inspired by places and festivals from around the globe for its Wonders of Our World theme.