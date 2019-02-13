Theme of Lewes Moving On parade is announced

Primary schools will look to stories and traditional tales for inspiration for this year's Moving On parade in Lewes.

Organiser Patina (parents and teachers in the arts) has announced that the annual event to mark outgoing year 6 pupils' transition to secondary school and into adolescence will have children's literature as its theme and the title Once upon a Moving On.

Participants in last year's Moving On parade, which had the title Spread Your Wings and Fly. Photograph: Peter Cripps

Director of the arts charity Caroline Croft said children's literature has been chosen as it is ‘rich' for the imagination.

She said: “For a generation that is increasingly drawn to screens it will be great to celebrate books and storytelling.

"We hope they will enjoy exploring fantastic stories, magical worlds and characters from childhood tales to inspire their artwork.”

Moving On, now in its 18th year, will take place on July 5, with pupils from 17 schools set to process wearing costumes and carrying carnival structures made with support from Patina artists.

A participant in last year's Moving On parade. Photograph: Peter Cripps

Last year, 472 primary school pupils took part in Moving On; the title was Spread Your Wings and Fly and focused on human fascination with flight throughout history, such as in film, mythology and music.

See the video at the top of the page for photographs of last year's event captured by Peter Cripps.