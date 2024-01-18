There's just 24 hours left to choose your favourite Chichester pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillian Keegan, the Member of Parliament for Chichester, has put out a call to action for local nominations for this year’s Community Pub Hero Awards.

The national awards, run by the campaign group PubAid, aim to raise the profile of pubs from across the UK that play a big role in their community.

Members of the public can nominate pubs to win in categories including Community Support Hero and Community Fundraising Hero. A new category – Community Sustainability Hero – has been introduced for 2024 to celebrate pubs which have gone above and beyond to protect the environment locally.

Mrs Keegan said: “Supporting our local economy, particularly the hospitality sector, is one of my key priorities as MP for Chichester.

“Awards such as these really help to shine a spotlight on the role our pubs play in bringing the community together, so I would encourage anyone who loves their local to get their nomination in.”

The MP has said she will also be continuing with her series of pub tours over the coming months.

Mrs Keegan said: “In addition to my regular surgeries at the constituency office, my pub tours are a great opportunity to meet people in a more relaxed setting to hear what really matters to them.”