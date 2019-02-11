These are the homes of Brighton and Hove’s millionaires
Brighton and Hove is home to some incredible properties and expensive streets, attracting many famous faces and being featured regularly on TV.
Here we look at 11 streets in Brighton and Hove where the average price of a home is more than £1,000,000, according to Zoopla.
1. Western Esplanade, Portslade
Known as 'Millionaire Row', the average property value is �2,531,452. The likes of Fatboy Slim, Adele, and David Walliams have all lived here.
Google Streetview
2. Montpelier Villas, Brighton
This road is characterised by its early 19th century stucco-clad terraced houses and villas. The average price of a home here is �2,193,336.
Google Streetview
3. Roedean Way, Brighton
With uninterrupted sea views and overlooking Brighton Marina, a home on this road will set you back on average �2,095,798.
Google Streetview
4. Roedean Crescent, Brighton
This road has a mix of large modern homes and easy access to the countryside. An average home in this road costs �1,936,350.
Google Streetview
