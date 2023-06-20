These are the top 5 most stylish places to live in Sussex, according to a new survey

Five towns in Sussex have been named the most stylish places to live in the county, according to a new survey.

Rye, in East Sussex, was named as the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Robertsbridge, Midhurst was third, Chichester was fourth and Lewes was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists.

Furniturebox said it polled 5,000 people with panels in each county, including Sussex.

Rye came 31st on the national list, which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Rye is the most stylish place to live in Sussex.

“Any of the Sussex locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Sussex's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

1 . Rye file 9/9/20: Gun Garden and Ypres Tower/Ypres Castle Museum in Rye Rye file 9/9/20: Gun Garden and Ypres Tower/Ypres Castle Museum in Rye Photo: staff

2 . Mermaid Street, Rye. Mermaid Street, Rye. Photo: .

3 . robertsbridge 2.jpg Robertsbridge. Picture from Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

4 . robertsbridge 1.jpg Robertsbridge. Picture from Google Street View Photo: Google Street View