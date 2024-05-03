Thirteen Hailsham parcels of land sell at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were among 150 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Land north of Mill Road, was sold for £80,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 1 May.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We were not surprised to see the amount of interest in these 13 parcels of land and associated accessways which extend to 0.5 hectares (1.25 acres).

“Situated adjacent to a major housing development to the north of Mill Road, close to Hailsham town centre, the land is considered suitable for residential development, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

Originally part of a substantial rectangular parcel of land divided into 87 parcels, the site is on level ground, overgrown and there is a derelict building on the site with access from Mill Road.

It is situated just under one mile from Hailsham town centre with its comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities and excellent road links with Eastbourne, Lewes and all surrounding areas via the nearby A22.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on 12 June, with bidding live 48 hours before. Lot entries close on 20 May, with the catalogue available from 24 May.