Thirty 30 - a good read from Burgess Hill's u3a group

The high point of the celebrations will be the Summer Fayre on August 12 at Burgess Hill Academy where the book will be on sale.
The stories and poems vary extensively, some funny; some serious; a scary ghost story; a murder; intrigue; romance and naturism.
They are all in these stories but in the best possible taste! It’s a book that can be read from cover to cover or dip into at will. That makes it perfect for airport lounges, train journeys, beaches, gardens, flights or just as a delightfully good read.
The original intention was to as a have thirty writings and thirty photos. However the range of talent within the two groups meant that thirty was not enough. Consequently there are more of each – an added bonus.
The book is available from Amazon Books at £5.99 (+p&p,). (Search ‘Thirty 30 u3a’ in Amazon Books website and it will come up). However when you join us at the Summer Fayre on August 12 copies of the book will be available for sale at a saving over the Amazon price. All profits from the book will go to BH u3a.