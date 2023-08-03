Thirty 30 - a good read from Burgess Hill's u3a group

Thirty 30 is a collection of writings and photographs by Burgess Hill u3a’s Creative Writing and Photography groups. The book is a celebration of the groups’ work and is published as part of BH u3a’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The high point of the celebrations will be the Summer Fayre on August 12 at Burgess Hill Academy where the book will be on sale.

The stories and poems vary extensively, some funny; some serious; a scary ghost story; a murder; intrigue; romance and naturism.

They are all in these stories but in the best possible taste! It’s a book that can be read from cover to cover or dip into at will. That makes it perfect for airport lounges, train journeys, beaches, gardens, flights or just as a delightfully good read.

Thirty 30- A Good Read

The original intention was to as a have thirty writings and thirty photos. However the range of talent within the two groups meant that thirty was not enough. Consequently there are more of each – an added bonus.