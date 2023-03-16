Residents and businesses have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the ‘awful’ fire that broke out at a hotel in Midhurst.

The fire is at The Angel Inn, according to an eye-witness.

On social media Stepping Out Boutique, which is also in North Street, said: “It’s is a very sad day for Midhurst today, the lovely old Angel Hotel burnt last night leaving barely anything.

The fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“This was an awful site to watch unfold during the early hours of the morning.”

The shop later added: “It’s so hard to believe it happened. The firefighters were trying to stop it, but it just kept getting worse.”

Residents have also taken to social media.

Doug Chandler said: “This is a very sad day for Midhurst.” While Miranda Powell commented: “It's just awful…”

Sally Turner added: “So, so sad...thinking of everyone involved,” and Jackie Edgington Sevier said: “[I] hope everyone in [the] adjoining buildings are ok.”

Concerns have been raised for the businesses and residents in the area.

Niki Wakeford said: “Absolutely devastating for all those living above [the] shop, restaurant and the hotel residents.”

