This is why a helicopter was circling over Eastbourne last night

A helicopter was seen circling over Eastbourne for at least an hour on Thursday night (November 14).

It has been confirmed today it was a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, which had been scrambled following reports a person had been spotted near a cliff edge at about 5.30pm.

The Coastguard helicopter

The helicopter took off from Lydd and flew to assist the search at Holywell, according to the Martime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

A search was carried out, assisted by the Dover Coastguard Rescue Team, but they were later stood down from the scene.

No further information has been provided by the emergency services.

