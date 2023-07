Scores of people took to social media when a police helicopter was spotted circling low across Horsham in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Many were speculating about what was happening as the helicopter was seen flying over Rusper Road and Harwood Road soon after 1am.

Many said they had been woken up by the loud noise of the helicopter which circled the area for around 40 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police confirmed today that the helicopter – from the National Police Air Service – was helping to search for a missing person.

A police helicopter was spotted circling low over north Horsham in the early hours of this morning. Photo: National World