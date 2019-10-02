This is why Lewes High Street has been closed off

Lewes High Street has been closed off after ‘something fell from the roof of a building’.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is warning residents to avoid the area following the incident.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 11.30am to reports that something had fallen from the roof of a building in the White Hart Hotel area.

“We blocked off the high street for public safety reasons.

“One fire engine is at the scene and an aerial ladder platform.

“We are waiting for building control so they can check if there any more issues.”