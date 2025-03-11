'This proposal is in the wrong place,' say Halland families

Families living near Halland are concerned about an application to construct a battery energy storage system (BESS) on farmland north-west of Sand Hill Lane, Halland, writes Susan King.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would place it about 500 metres north-east of Crockstead Farm and two kilometres south-east of the outskirts of Uckfield.

The BESS would have an output of 600MW and the scheme would also incorporate associated infrastructure and equipment. There would be fencing, security cameras, cabling, access trucks, transmission and distribution substations together with associated landscaping plus biodiversity enhancement and the creation of a new access track fromSands Hill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BESS stores electricity in batteries to use when needed andengineers say they are important for helping to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. They store electricity when there is excess production or low demand and release it when demand is high or there are power outages.

A typical battery energy storage system site

They can be charged from the grid or renewable energy installations.The benefits are that they help to manage the variability of renewable energy sources like solar and wind and can improve the stability of energy supply, help to cut costs and help to solve network congestion issues.

However local people believe this is a 'huge and out of place proposal and could impact hugely on the safety of local communities.'

One who posted on social media said: "We recognise the importance of renewable energy resources but this proposal is simply in the wrong place. Brownfield sites away from areas of habitation and greenfield sites should be priority locations."