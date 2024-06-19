Thousands of homes across Sussex set to receive 2Gbps broadband for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towns across both East and West Sussex now have access to 2Gbps (2,000Mbps) internet speeds, the fastest connection many communities have ever experienced.

The new ultrafast broadband connection, which is being supplied to homes and businesses across East and West Sussex by local broadband provider, Trooli, will allow large households and workplaces to work and stream online all at the same time without interruption.

The launch follows research which found that almost two thirds of residents(63%) of residents in the South East, including those in East and West Sussex, are still unable to complete simple tasks due to poor broadband.

The study explored the effect unreliable broadband is having on households in the area, revealing that almost one in 10 (8%) are unable to use their WiFi at the same time as others in their household because of poor internet speeds.

Slow broadband weighing Sussex residents down

As a result, over a quarter (29%) of residents now view ultrafast broadband as an essential requirement the next time they move house.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “We believe everyone should have access to internet speeds that allow them to do what they love without compromise. That’s why we’re on a mission to provide homes and businesses in East and West Sussex with full fibre broadband they can rely on, with thousands of local properties already connected to our ultrafast service.

“The launch of our new 2Gbps package means we can now offer some of the fastest broadband in the country to those that require a large amount of bandwidth. With speeds over 28 times faster than the UK’s average, our new Pro package will ensure local households and businesses never have to suffer with untimely buffering or worry about how many people are on their network again.”