Thousands of homes affected in major West Sussex power outage

Thousands of people across West Sussex have awoken to power cuts this morning (Wednesday, March 15).

By Joe Stack
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 08:42 GMT

Homes in Steyning, Henfield, Hurstpierpoint, Shoreham and surrounding villages have been left without power following a mass outage this morning.

UK Power Networks has said on its website: “We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.”

According to the website, power is expected to return to these customers between 10am and 11am today.

Engineers became aware of the issues at 7.16am following a fault on an overhead power cable. Engineers are on site and are investigating the issues.

More on this as we have it.

