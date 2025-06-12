Thousands of people enjoy Crawley's biggest-ever dance celebration

DaM Fest 2025. Photography © Barry Holder

Thousands of people enjoyed a vibrant celebration of dance as a new festival put Crawley on the dance map.

The event was Crawley’s inaugural Dance and Movement Festival, DaM Fest 2025, organised by DanceHub CIC.

Spokeswoman Rowena Price said it attracted more than 1,675 participants and 3,000 audience members, showcasing the breadth and depth of local dance talent.

“Over seven weeks, DanceHub brought together 79 delivery partners including local schools, venues, community and arts organisations, to put on 115 performances and events, making it the largest celebration of dance in Crawley that the town has known to date. The activity was backed by supporters including Crawley Borough Council, South East Dance and Arts Council England.

“In March, DaM Fest teamed-up with The Hawth Theatre to host three major dance platforms. Forward Motion, the renowned dance showcase that has united local dancers from all walks of life for over 25 years, brought together 963 dancers from 29 dance schools to perform for over 1,750 people. Let’s Dance Crawley, saw over 500 local young people of all ages and abilities from 27 local academic and SEND schools take to the stage to perform, many for the first time ever; and U.Dance South East Regional Youth Dance Platform made its Crawley debut to an audience of over 900 people, showcasing the finest young dance talent from across the South East region ahead of the U.Dance National Festival in July.

“In partnership with 11 local dance schools, two Discovery Days in March and April provided opportunities for tens of adults and young people to try out new dance classes and discover different dance styles for free.

“In April, Neighborhood Spotlights connected nine academic schools and 18 community dance schools to highlight and celebrate dance activity across all 14 districts in Crawley, involving over 370 people.

“The festival culminated with a series of free performances in Queen’s Square to celebrate International Dance Day, including a mass TikTok routine danced by over 1,000 people online and in person.

“All proceeds from ticket sales were match-funded by Sport England, raising £15,083 to fund the future of The Y.E.S. Project in Crawley, DanceHub’s award-winning initiative that engages and empowers young people who face barriers to accessing dance and movement opportunities, helping them to aim high and reach their potential in life.”

Daran Bennett, executive director and co-founder of DanceHub CIC, said: “Our ambition is to create a Dance and Movement Academy and nurture home-grown talent that is made in Crawley through the power of truly inclusive dance and movement activities. It’s all about partnerships, so we are calling on local businesses, schools, charities, dance providers and community organisations to join DanceHub as an observer, supporter or partner as we embed DaM Fest into the fabric of the local cultural scene in the years ahead.”

To explore future partnership opportunities with DanceHub, contact Daran Bennett at [email protected]

Find out more about DaM Fest and DanceHub’s about year-round dance and movement activities in Crawley, visit www.dancehub.uk/dam-festival/ and follow @dancehubcic on social media.