Three finalists to compete for Sussex Young Musician 2025 title

Three sopranos will be vying with each other for the title Sussex Young Musician 2025.

Spokeswoman Kate Kent said: “This competition is now in its tenth year, and without exception all winners have gone on to successful careers in music. This year’s final will be held on July 5 at All Saints Church, Lindfield at 7pm. Adjudicating is one of the country’s foremost conductors Eamonn Dougan (assistant director, The Sixteen, Britten Sinfonia Voices and director Thomas Tallis Society).”

Tickets are available at www.coronuovo.org.uk/tickets

“For the first time the line-up will be three sopranos all competing for record financial rewards. Coro Nuovo, organisers of the competition, are delighted and grateful to Biamp, Simply Business Finance and individuals who contribute and sponsor the competition.

“Rose Berelowitz (mezzo) is a graduate from the Royal Northern College of Music and she will begin her Masters at the Royal Academy of Music later this year. She has worked extensively on projects at Glyndebourne. Rose is 23 and from Brighton. Outside of music, Rose is a county netball player.

“Gigi Casey (soprano) is also a graduate from the Royal Northern College of Music and is now doing a Masters at the Royal College of Music. She has also been accepted for the Academy at the National Opera Studio starting later this year. Gigi is from Worthing and is 23. When she is not singing and performing, Gigi enjoys her weekend job on reception where she can grab a good book and chit chat!

“Constance Starns (soprano) graduated with a first-class bachelor of honours degree in music at King’s College London. She will begin her Master of Performance degree at Guildhall in September 2025. Constance is from Shoreham and is 23. Outside of singing, Constance enjoys baking, ballet and disco dancing.

“In addition to the financial prizes, the winner will be given a platform to perform with Sussex Symphony Orchestra and paid as a professional. We wish all good luck.”