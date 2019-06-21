Three fire engines called to Arlington house fire

A resident was handed into the care of the ambulance service following a house fire in Arlington yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters from Lewes, Eastbourne and Seaford were called to the fire at a property in Chilver Bridge Road, Arlington, at 4.26pm, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the scene yesterday afternoon

The fire was emanating from the first floor of a terrace house, the spokesman said.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Crews also isolated the electric and gas and ventilated the property.

One resident was handed over in to the care of the South Coast Ambulance Service after suffering from smoke inhalation, the spokesman said.

A fire investigation is due to take place today.

