Three hours and counting: Chichester motorists trapped in car park speak out

There is severe gridlock in Portfield retail park this afternoon with dozens of cars unable to leave the Dunelm and M&S car park.

A PCSO is said to be on the scene and Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Some motorists have said they have been stuck in the car park for more than three hours.

Many have expressed their frustration on social media today.

Jon Huskinson: “Been here over three hours! People need to stop coming into the carpark so other people can get out!

"My girlfriend is heavily pregnant and we literally cannot get out!”

One reader, Jeff Spreadbury, has had to abandon his car and has walked home after waiting for two hours.

Car queuing to get out of the car park today

Sue Catlett said: “I 'popped' into town this morning to get husband's meds and pay in a cheque at the bank — it took about 1.5 hours with only 30 mins on a parking meter! The four way traffic lights at the hospital seem to be causing the gridlock.

"They're not being controlled by a human, just on a timer, so nothing coming 3 ways and huge tailbacks to Portfield. With closure of the Oving lights there is no alternative to going via the retail park! There was no warning signs yesterday so was this an emergency?”