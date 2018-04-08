Three injured after car and motorcycle collide at Cross in Hand

Three people have been injured in a collision between a car and a motorcyle at Cross in Hand, police confirmed.

Police officers were called to the collision on the A267 Heathfield Road Northbound at Cross in Hand at 2.50pm, a spokesman said.

Three people are reported to have been injured after a car and a motorcycle collided.

An ambulance has been called.

The injuries are not reported to be life-threatening, police said.

The fire service also attended the incident.

Police remain at the scene, where the road is partially blocked.