Three injured after car and motorcycle collide at Cross in Hand

Three people have been injured in a collision between a car and a motorcyle at Cross in Hand, police confirmed.
Police officers were called to the collision on the A267 Heathfield Road Northbound at Cross in Hand at 2.50pm, a spokesman said.
Three people are reported to have been injured after a car and a motorcycle collided.
An ambulance has been called.
The injuries are not reported to be life-threatening, police said.
The fire service also attended the incident.
Police remain at the scene, where the road is partially blocked.