Fires, which are believed to have been started deliberately, were reported in Linden Road, Terminus Road and Surrey Street between 6.30am and 7.05am today (Tuesday, December 6).
The fire service is now pleading with people – young people in particular – to be more responsible.
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This morning, Joint Fire Control received three calls to fires in Littlehampton within the space of 35 minutes.
"The first call was received at 6.32am to a small fire in Linden Road. On arrival firefighters found a fire in a wheelie bin and extinguished it using one hose reel.
"At 6.44am another 999 call was made to alert us of a fire in Terminus Road. Fire crews found four bins alight within close proximity of each other, and these were put out using buckets of water.
"The fires are believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed.”
At 7.04am, firefighters were called to a third fire in Surrey Street.
"Crews at the scene used two hose reels to put out a fire involving one bin and a fence, which is also believed to have been started deliberately,” the fire service said.
"Deliberately starting a fire in the open is extremely irresponsible, and has the potential to cause serious damage, not just to the environment, but also to people’s property.
"What may seem as a bit of harmless fun can easily get out of hand very quickly.