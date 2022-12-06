Firefighters were called to three separate incidents in the space of 35 minutes in Littlehampton.

Fires, which are believed to have been started deliberately, were reported in Linden Road, Terminus Road and Surrey Street between 6.30am and 7.05am today (Tuesday, December 6).

The fire service is now pleading with people – young people in particular – to be more responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This morning, Joint Fire Control received three calls to fires in Littlehampton within the space of 35 minutes.

At 7.04am, firefighters were called to a third fire in Surrey Street. Photo: Ian Foden

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first call was received at 6.32am to a small fire in Linden Road. On arrival firefighters found a fire in a wheelie bin and extinguished it using one hose reel.

"At 6.44am another 999 call was made to alert us of a fire in Terminus Road. Fire crews found four bins alight within close proximity of each other, and these were put out using buckets of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fires are believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed.”

At 7.04am, firefighters were called to a third fire in Surrey Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fires, which are believed to have been started deliberately, were reported in Linden Road, Terminus Road and Surrey Street (pictured) between 6.30am and 7.05am. Photo: Ian Foden

"Crews at the scene used two hose reels to put out a fire involving one bin and a fence, which is also believed to have been started deliberately,” the fire service said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Deliberately starting a fire in the open is extremely irresponsible, and has the potential to cause serious damage, not just to the environment, but also to people’s property.

"What may seem as a bit of harmless fun can easily get out of hand very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have concerns about a young person’s behaviour and believe they could be at risk of starting a fire, you can contact West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s FireWise team on 0330 2222 515 or email [email protected]”

The fire service is now pleading with people – young people in particular – to be more responsible. Photo: Ian Foden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read?: Homes proposed on Walberton development labelled an 'abomination'