Three men charged after Hailsham firearms incident

Three men arrested following a firearms incident in Hailsham have now been charged.

Armed police swarmed the industrial estate in Diplocks Way on Saturday night (August 18) as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate

Three men were arrested as part of the operation, which led to the recovery of two fire arms, said the NCA.

They are all due to appear before Brighton Magistrates via video link this afternoon (Monday) charged with offences relating to the possession of firearms.

The road was still closed this morning (Monday) as NCA officers investigated.

Photo by Dan Jessup.