Three men charged following rape of 19-year-old on Sussex seafront

Three men who have been charged in connection with the rape of a teenage woman on a Sussex town's seafront have been named by Sussex Police.

Yesterday, detectives issued an appeal for witnesses after the 19-year-old woman was raped in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

Three men have been charged by police in connection with a rape on a Sussex town's seafront

Three men were arrested on suspicion of rape, and were in custody to be interviewed by police and 'further enquiries', a spokesman said.

Yesterday evening, police said: "Madalin-Daniel Nitu, 23; Genghiz Iasear, 27; and Ionel-Mizel Ciocan, 24, all farm workers, of Groves Farm, Colworth, Chichester, will appear in custody at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (13 March) charged with raping the woman in the early hours of Saturday (9 March)."

The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, police said.

According to police, an area of the beach near the pier, and a nearby alleyway, was forensically examined as part of the police investigation.

At the time of the initial police appeal, officers wanted to hear from anyone near Bognor Pier, Sheiks nightclub, Waterloo Square, Nofolk Square, the Peri-Peri kebab shop and the surrounding beach area at any time between 2am and 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting Operation Noyes.