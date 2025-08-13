Three of the "greatest names" at fourth annual Chichester JAZZ-FEST25

Three of the “greatest names in contemporary music all in one place” is the promise for the fourth annual Chichester JAZZ-FEST25 at the New Park Centre on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25 from 5.30-10.30pm.

Hosted by Nic Saunders and his RhythmEarth Trio, the event starts off with a communal jam in the foyer before moving into the main auditorium for the three headliners: Dave O'Higgins, Jim Mullen and Heidi Vogel. Tickets via ticketsource.

As Nic says: “We love people to have the best possible musical experience that they can enjoy in this beautiful city of ours. I love the idea that it is a community event and that we bring these world-class musicians into our community event. It's a lovely experience to see them up close and chat to them afterwards. There is a lovely feeling to the gig. Most of these people most of the time are playing the major jazz clubs.

“This is our fourth one. We do it every year. So many jazz clubs don't tend to do anything in August and take August off but we approached the New Park Centre a few years ago and they came up with the one day that we could use and that's the August Bank Holiday Monday and so that's what we are doing. We consider ourselves either a mini festival or a big gig! It starts at 5:30 and goes all the way through until 10:30 with the main acts in the auditorium. It is a lovely space and we can get about 100 people in there.

“But we start with a communal jam, a real community event. The tune we are doing is Blue Bossa. Come and join in. Let me know and I'll send a chart (get in touch via [email protected]).”

As for the headliners: “Dave O'Higgins is the UK’s leading English jazz saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator and producer. First emerging in the 1980s, he’s released over 20 albums, leads a celebrated quartet, directs and tours the world with 80s funk outfit Matt Bianco. His collaborations range from Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles to Ronnie Scott and many legends of the jazz world. He is known for his fluent, personal tenor sound and incredible technique.

“Jim Mullen is one of the greatest guitarists of all time and one half of the great Morrissey Mullen Band. Scotland's number-one jazz and jazz‑fusion guitarist, he is renowned for his distinctive thumb‑picking style inspired by Wes Montgomery. He co‑led the influential jazz‑funk band Morrissey-Mullen in the 1980s and is a multiple British Best Guitar award-winner since 1994.

“Heidi Vogel is an amazing British jazz‑soul vocalist from London. After touring with Cirque du Soleil and winning Yamaha’s youth award, she became lead singer for The Cinematic Orchestra (since 2006), performing globally and releasing acclaimed solo albums exploring Brazilian jazz. She has been praised for her exceptional range and rich, textured tone.”