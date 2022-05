Police say that the crash happened north of the Old Cement Works near Upper Beeding at around 8.40am.

Three people were injured and two were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said: “The road has been closed in both directions while the full circumstances of the incident are investigated.

Two people were taken to hospital