Three people killed in Eastbourne collision

Three people died in a collision last night (February 13) in Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Decoy Drive at around 11.10pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision. Three men from Berkshire – aged 32, 36 and 21 – were all sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. The road has now reopened (February 14 at 5.20pm).

“Anybody who witnessed the incident, anything leading up to it or has relevant CCTV footage that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Brinmore.”

