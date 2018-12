The eastbound lane of the A27 has been closed due to a collision near Lewes this afternoon (Monday, December 17).

It involved a flatbed lorry and two cars and happened between Firle and Selmeston near Middle Farm.

The road closure was put in place at the Beddingham Roundabout due to ongoing recovery work.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported queuing traffic eastbound from before the Southerham Roundabout at Lewes to Alciston westbound.