Three-vehicle traffic collision near Cowfold: Second to occur on the A272 within the last two weeks

A three-vehicle road traffic collision took place on the A272 between Cowfold and Buck Barn yesterday.

Sussex Police said it was called to the A272 at Cowfold following a report of a collision at around midday on Monday (April 11).

The collision involved a van and two cars, police said.

Police said an ambulance attended and a man was treated for minor injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is urged by Sussex Police to contact them online, or via 101, quoting serial 508 from 11/04.

Two weeks ago, another three-vehicle road traffic collision took place on the same stretch of road - leading to the death of an 83-year-old man and 30-year-old woman.