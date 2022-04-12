Three-vehicle traffic collision near Cowfold: Second to occur on the A272 within the last two weeks

A three-vehicle road traffic collision took place on the A272 between Cowfold and Buck Barn yesterday.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:58 pm

A three-vehicle road traffic collision took place on the A272 between Cowfold and Buck Barn yesterday.

Sussex Police said it was called to the A272 at Cowfold following a report of a collision at around midday on Monday (April 11).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The collision involved a van and two cars, police said.

Sussex Police said it was called to the A272 at Cowfold following a report of a collision at around midday on Monday (April 11).

Police said an ambulance attended and a man was treated for minor injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is urged by Sussex Police to contact them online, or via 101, quoting serial 508 from 11/04.

Two weeks ago, another three-vehicle road traffic collision took place on the same stretch of road - leading to the death of an 83-year-old man and 30-year-old woman.

READ MORE:

Vehicle fire breaks out near Cowfold

17 schools in and around Horsham with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Sussex PolicePoliceOfsted