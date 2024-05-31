Tickets on sale for Uckfield summer musical spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advance tickets for Uckfield’s summer musical extravaganza, Proms on the Pitch, are now on sale.

The event, at Uckfield Rugby Club, is on Saturday 13 July 2024 and features many of the area’s best musical talent.

The programme is headlined by Uckfield Concert Brass and also features the renowned tenor Andrew Rees, swing music trio The Flat Pack, Sussex jazz fusion group The Fabulous Red Diesel, The Uckfield Singers, Uckfield Community Orchestra, Uckfield Theatre Guild and Holy Cross Children’s and Youth Choirs.

The climax of the event is the ever-popular Last Night of the Proms spectacular, accompanied by fireworks.

Gates open at 3.30pm. Advance tickets, at £12.50, are on sale online at ubcs.sumupstore.com/ or from Gale & Woolgar, in Uckfield High Street. Entry on the day is £15.

Event details

Saturday 13 July 2024

Uckfield Rugby Club, Hempstead Playing Fields, Nevill Road, Uckfield TN22 1LX

Tickets online from ubcs.sumupstore.com/ or from Gale & Woolgar, in Uckfield High Street.

Advance tickets £12.50. On the gate price £15. Kids under 14 are free.

Food and drink on sale