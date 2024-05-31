Tickets on sale for Uckfield summer musical spectacular

By Ruth HayhurstContributor
Published 31st May 2024, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Advance tickets for Uckfield’s summer musical extravaganza, Proms on the Pitch, are now on sale.

The event, at Uckfield Rugby Club, is on Saturday 13 July 2024 and features many of the area’s best musical talent.

The programme is headlined by Uckfield Concert Brass and also features the renowned tenor Andrew Rees, swing music trio The Flat Pack, Sussex jazz fusion group The Fabulous Red Diesel, The Uckfield Singers, Uckfield Community Orchestra, Uckfield Theatre Guild and Holy Cross Children’s and Youth Choirs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The climax of the event is the ever-popular Last Night of the Proms spectacular, accompanied by fireworks.

Uckfield Concert Brass at the climax of Proms on the PitchUckfield Concert Brass at the climax of Proms on the Pitch
Uckfield Concert Brass at the climax of Proms on the Pitch

Gates open at 3.30pm. Advance tickets, at £12.50, are on sale online at ubcs.sumupstore.com/ or from Gale & Woolgar, in Uckfield High Street. Entry on the day is £15.

Event details

Saturday 13 July 2024

Uckfield Rugby Club, Hempstead Playing Fields, Nevill Road, Uckfield TN22 1LX

Firework finale at Uckfield's Proms on the PitchFirework finale at Uckfield's Proms on the Pitch
Firework finale at Uckfield's Proms on the Pitch

Tickets online from ubcs.sumupstore.com/ or from Gale & Woolgar, in Uckfield High Street.

Advance tickets £12.50. On the gate price £15. Kids under 14 are free.

Food and drink on sale

Plenty of free parking. Gates open at 3.30pm

Related topics:TicketsUckfield