Tidy up at Tide Mills

A community group collected litter and tidied the derelict village of Tide Mills during their last meeting of the year before enjoying a winter picnic.

Ten members of the Friends of Tide Mills group collected six bags of litter and removed other bulkier items that had blown in from the sea.

A member of the group, Jim Skinner, said: “I would like to extend a warm message of gratitude and seasons greetings to both our volunteers and also all those brilliant visitors who, like us, very much appreciate this special place of Tide Mills, and especially all those who take the time to take both their own and other litter home with them when visiting.

“We also very much thank those dog owners who clean up after their dogs but of course, as everywhere, there a few who still do not get the message that it is the right thing to do...

“Unfortunately this year Tide Mills has come under increased threat of future development and, as a result, pressure of disturbance of remaining open space is likewise increasing.

“The Friends will continue to do all it can to voice its concerns whenever the opportunity arises and it is the case now that we are consulted whenever such proposals are received.”

Jim encourages new members to join the group saying they will be ‘most welcome’ for donating a little of their time and becoming advocates for the area.

The group’s first 2020 meeting will take place on Sunday, January 19 and subsequent meetings will take place on the third Sunday of every month.

For more information, contact Jim at: brianjimskinner@gmail.com