Residents in the Chichester District are being urged to check whether they could be eligible for free insulation, solar panels or energy-efficient heating systems, through the government’s Home Upgrade Grant scheme. Eligible residents are encouraged to apply before 31 October 2024 as funding is limited.

The Home Upgrade Grant is for households that do not use a gas boiler as their main heating system; who are on a low income or are in receipt of a means tested benefit; and whose property has a low Energy Performance Certificate. Earlier this year, the maximum household income threshold for the grant was increased to £36,000 a year, expanding the eligible pool of households who could access the funding.

Residents can check whether they are eligible and apply by contacting Warmer Homes, which is delivering the Home Upgrade Grant in the Chichester District. Visit: www.warmerhomes.org.uk, email: [email protected] or call freephone: 0800 038 5737. Even if they do not meet the income threshold, residents may still be eligible under a different criteria and so it is recommended that they contact Warmer Homes for advice. Landlords can also apply in certain circumstances and can find out more by visiting: www.warmerhomes.org.uk/eligibility-faqs

“There is a variety of support available to help people make their homes warmer and their energy bills cheaper this winter,” says Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council

Time is running out for eligible residents to apply for free home energy upgrades.

“We know that the average household could be losing hundreds of pounds each year because their property isn’t energy efficient, and so schemes like the fully-funded Home Upgrade Grant are vital to help people reduce the amount of energy wasted through inefficient heating or insulation, and save money as a result.”

Households will be eligible for the Home Upgrade Grant if the property is mainly heated by electricity (for example, storage heaters, electric boiler, and panel heaters); oil; coal; Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG); or solid fuel. The property should have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of D, E, F or G. To find an energy certificate for a property, residents can visit: www.gov.uk/find-energy-certificate. Residents can still apply for this scheme if they have a gas connection, as long as it's not used for heating — for example, if a home has a gas cooker but uses electric storage heaters Jonathan adds: “It’s worth noting that Warmer Homes is currently sending letters to potentially eligible homeowners in the district about the Home Upgrade Grant. However, if you ever receive a letter through the post or a phone call about home energy efficiency grants, and you’re worried that this might be a scam, you can find advice on our website at: www.chichester.gov.uk/homeenergyefficiency.”

Information about Home Upgrade Grants and other help around energy issues is available from the energy advice team at Arun and Chichester Citizens’ Advice. They are based in the Chichester District Council building at East Pallant House, Chichester, PO19 1TY. Citizens’ Advice offices are open Monday-Friday, 10am-4.30pm (drop-in 10am-1pm). Alternatively, people can call on freephone: 0800 145 6879 or email through the online form at: www.arunchichestercab.org.uk/energy

For district residents who are concerned about the cost of living, Chichester District Council's Supporting You team are on hand to help. They can be contacted on: 01243 534860 or by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/supportingyouteam