TIME names West Sussex housebuilder amongst world’s most sustainable companies

West Sussex housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, part of Barratt Redrow, has been named as one of TIME magazine’s World’s 500 Most Sustainable Companies for 2025.

The Hedge End-based housebuilder, currently building Highgrove in Bosham, Nursery Fields in North Bersted, Fossil Bay in Bracklesham and Sylvan Meadows in Arundel, is striving to become a leading sustainable housebuilder – and Barratt Redrow is the only UK-based housebuilder to feature on the list.

TIME and its research partner, Statista, used a multi-stage methodology on a pool of over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies. The final ranking excluded unsustainable industries and considered factors like external sustainability ratings and commitments, corporate reporting practices, and environmental and social performance indicators.

This comprehensive approach produced a ranking of 500 companies from over 30 countries and only 32 UK-based companies received the accreditation in 2025.

Working with highly skilled partners in the sector, Barratt is driving change across the organisation and its value chain to meet society’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, diversity and inclusion and human rights

Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division Megan Hamlyn said:“We are immensely proud that our work here in Hampshire contributes to a national legacy of building not only high-quality homes, but a more sustainable future. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams to reducing our impact, innovating and creating communities that last.”

Prior to the merger with Redrow to form Barratt Redrow, Barratt Developments was the first major housebuilder to set science-based emission reduction targets and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, reflecting ongoing commitments to its Ten Principles for Corporate Sustainability.

David Thomas, CEO of Barratt Redrow, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised by TIME magazine as one of the world’s most sustainable companies.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do - from driving carbon emission reductions across our value chain to creating communities that thrive for generations. Being included on this global list is both an honour and a powerful motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of what responsible homebuilding can achieve.”

Barratt Redrow is committed to all homes being zero carbon in regulated energy use from 2030. As part of this, over 1,200 Air Source Heat Pumps have so far been installed into homes and we gather customer insight on perceptions and experience with a range sustainable technology to inform our future roll out strategy.

On site, Barratt Redrow is taking steps to reduce our operational footprint, with a major focus on eliminating and reducing diesel use. This includes trials of hydrotreated vegetable oil as a lower-carbon fuel alternative, and trialling hydrogen telehandlers. Alongside this, we’re improving site energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable electricity and introducing tools to monitor emissions from construction activities.

A focus on driving down waste has led to 97% of waste being diverted from landfill in 2024. A decade-long partnership with the RSPB has changed the way in which nature and wildlife is incorporated into communities.