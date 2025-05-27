Today's most exciting chamber musicians and soloists head to Lewes

The 2025 Lewes Chamber Music Festival will take place from June 13-15 with events and concerts in the intimate settings of St John sub Castro church, St Michael’s Church, and the Depot Cinema in Lewes.

Festival manager Caire Paphitis said: “The 2025 Festival sees 14 of today’s most exciting chamber musicians and soloists come to Lewes to explore this year’s festival theme of Notes From a Small Island, celebrating the rich legacy of chamber music by British composers, along with their influences from overseas.

“Artistic director and violinist Beatrice Philips has created a programme of seven concerts curated around the seven movements of Adès’s 1994 masterpiece Arcadiana for String Quartet. Concert highlights include works by Benjamin Britten, William Walton, Ravel, Beethoven, Rebecca Clarke and Frank Bridge as well as a rare chance to hear performances of both the clarinet quintet and the piano quintet by Thomas Adès.

“The Festival are delighted to welcome back, after his visit to LCMF ten years ago, the star counter-tenor Iestyn Davies to premiere a bespoke chamber arrangement of songs by Gerald Finzi in the Saturday night Gala Concert, as well as a little something in the Festival Finale. On Thursday, June 12, there will be an open rehearsal followed by a Friends’ Reception at the Depot Cinema providing the chance to get up close to the musicians and hear how they work.

“The Festival also features a late-night concert serving local Breaky-Bottom wine; a coffee concert with home-made cakes and locally provided coffee and a lunchtime concert as part of the schools’ scheme – when classes from local primary schools are invited along with their teachers to attend a concert especially curated for the occasion.”

The artists this year are Beatrice Philips, Maria Włoszczowska, Tim Crawford, Pablo Hernan Benedi, Adam Newman, Edgar Francis, Eliza Millett, Tim Posner, Steffan Morris, Hannah Sloane, Alasdair Beatson, Mishka Rushdie Momen, Matt Hunt and Iestyn Davies.

The concerts include:

June 13, 12pm St Michael’s Church: Adès Arcadiana I – Venezia notturna; Purcell Fantasias in 4 parts for string quartet; Adès Clarinet Quintet extracts; Clarke Morpheus Britten 3 Divertimenti for string quartet.

“The opening concert of this year’s Festival explores and explains the journey we will be embarking on together this weekend with introductions from the musicians along the way. Some surprise content and special guests will be present - unmissable if you are joining us for the rest. Once again local school children will be in attendance at the Lunchtime Concert where LCMF musicians will present a programme of shorter works for the audience.”

Tickets: £20.

June 13, 18.30pm Trinity Church, St John Sub Castro: Adès Arcadiana II – Das klinget so herrlich, das klinget so schön Beethoven 7 Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen’ for cello and piano, Bridge Fantasy Piano Quartet, Britten String Quartet No.2 Tickets: £25.

June 13, 21.45pm St Michael’s Church: Adès Arcadiana III – Auf dem Wasser zu singen, Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen baritone and piano (with Andrew Davies)

Adès Clarinet Quintet Alchymia.

“A rare chance to hear Adès’s hotly anticipated clarinet quintet which was only premiered two years ago. This is paired with the third installment of his Arcadiana segment which is based on Schubert’s hauntingly beautiful song Auf dem Wasser zu singen.”

Tickets £20 (sparkling wine served from 21.45pm).

June 14 2025 12pm, St. Michael’s Church: Adès Arcadiana IV - Et... (tango mortale); Watkins String Trio No.2; Howells Rhapsodic Quintet for clarinet and string quartet; Clarke Prelude, Allegro, Pastorale for clarinet and viola; Ravel Duo for violin and cello.

“Our second lunchtime concert focuses on dance rhythms and rhapsody! An exciting opportunity to hear Huw Watkins’ second String Trio, premiered only last year, as well as Ravel’s fantastic duo.”

Tickets: £20.

June 14, 18.00, Trinity Church, St John Sub Castro: Adès Arcadiana V - L'Embarquement; Boulanger d’un Matin Le Printemps arr for piano trio; Walton Piano Quartet in D minor; Elgar Serenade for Strings Op.20 Bliss Pastorale for clarinet and piano; Clarke Piano Trio Finzi Let us Garlands Bring! for voice piano and strings (Iestyn Davies countertenor); Vaughan-Williams Piano Quintet in C minor.

“Join us for our Festival Gala concert. This year star countertenor Iestyn Davies performs a beautiful song-cycle by Finzi in a special bespoke arrangement made specifically for LCMF. Giants of English music Elgar, Walton and Bliss are combined with French flavours to create the perfect programme for a summer’s evening.”

Tickets: £40.