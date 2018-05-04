Toddlers pictured near the edge of dangerous Beachy Head cliffs

People are still putting their lives at risk by sitting close to the edge of 500ft cliffs at Beachy Head.

This family, with toddlers, was spotted at the edge yesterday (Thursday, May 3).

Several chunks of the cliff at the notorious spot have fallen into the sea in recent years and people are constantly being warned to stay away from the edge because it is unstable.

Coastguards and council officers have put out official warnings about the dangers of the chalk cliffs from Beachy Head to Seaford Head.

A Coastguard spokesperson said, “Please keep at least five metres away from cliff edges. In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

Photos by Mitchell/Jessup.